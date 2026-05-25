From car crash to 23 medals: Brampton para-athlete becomes rare dual Citizen Award winner

Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. (Photo: OMNI News)

By Loveen Gill, OMNI News

Posted May 25, 2026 11:44 am.

Like many immigrants, Mohsin Ali Wattoo had been busy living a work-focused life in Canada when a car accident changed everything.

“In 2010, I met with an accident, and a wheelchair became a part of me forever. Until then, I didn’t know there was a heart attached to a wheelchair mark that we see chalked in the parking lots,” Wattoo said.

“Nature had many other tasks reserved for me,” he reflected.

What followed was an athletic career that has brought honour to both Brampton and Canada, with 23 medals earned at national and international competitions.

“My friends suggested that I get out and do something recreational. That is how I started table tennis. I didn’t even know about this sport, you know, we are Cricket people.”

But Wattoo’s impact extends beyond personal achievement—he founded Spirit Table Tennis Club, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting people of all abilities with sports.

Wattoo’s contributions to community have been recognized by the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. He has become a rare dual honouree in the awards’ history, receiving both the Inspirational Award and Sports Achievement Award—a recognition that reflects not only his athletic prowess but his dedication to changing societal attitudes toward disability.

Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. Photo: OMNI News
Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. Photo: OMNI News
Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. Photo: OMNI News
Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. Photo: OMNI News

Five decades of celebrating community champions

Since 1974, the Brampton Citizen Awards have recognized over 3,500 residents whose contributions have shaped the city’s identity. This year’s ceremony continued that tradition, honouring outstanding individuals and groups across seven categories spanning sports, arts and community service.

“These awards are a testament to all the great work our volunteers do, and it also keeps us accountable to recognize their efforts in making the city a better place to live,” said Coun. Rod Power from wards 7 and 8.

The 2025 recipients represent the diversity and vibrancy that define modern Brampton. Notable honorees include:

  • Muhammad Mudassar, winning the Ken Giles Amateur Athlete of the Year Award
  • Norie Blohm, who received the Long-Term Service Award for dedicated volunteer contributions to recreation, arts and community services
  • Hyacinth Singh, named the official Inspirational Award recipient
  • Jaspreet Pandher, OMNI News reporter, recognized in the “Inspirational Award” category

“I am grateful to my team for all the support, my parents and the people of my village who have believed in me,” said Pandher.

A mission beyond medals

For Wattoo, the dual recognition validates a mission that extends far beyond athletic competition. Through Spirit Table Tennis Club, he’s working to build a legacy of new players while challenging deeply rooted cultural attitudes about disability.

“South Asian society needs to change its thinking,” Wattoo states candidly, drawing from personal experiences with accessibility and inclusivity that have shaped his understanding of societal barriers.

His work addresses a critical gap: ensuring that people with disabilities, particularly within South Asian communities where stigma remains significant, have opportunities to participate fully in sports and community life.

“There should be more of these initiatives because these events connect the city’s vibrancy,” Wattoo said at the awards ceremony, emphasizing how recognition programs like the Citizen Awards create visibility for important community work.

Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. Photo: OMNI News
Mohsin Ali Wattoo has won two of the City of Brampton’s Citizen Awards. Photo: OMNI News
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