Drake pulls historic hat trick, claiming top 3 spots on Billboard chart

Drake performs during a concert by Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 25, 2026 11:11 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 11:59 am.

TORONTO — Drake once said he “started from the bottom,” but this week he’s occupying the entire top floor of the Billboard charts.

The Toronto rapper has rewritten music history by becoming the first artist to claim the top three spots on Billboard’s top 200 album chart, the company announced Sunday.

His trilogy of albums — “Iceman,” “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour” — debuted at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, on the chart dated May 30.

With “Iceman,” Drake also notched his 15th No. 1 album, moving past Jay-Z for the most No. 1s among solo male and R&B/hip-hop artists, and tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among solo artists. Only The Beatles sit ahead overall, with a record 19 No. 1 albums.

“Iceman” enters the chart with 463,000 equivalent album units, followed by “Habibti” with 114,000 and “Maid of Honour” with 110,000.

A day after Drake’s three-album drop, both Spotify and Apple Music revealed the rapper became their most-streamed artist in a single day of 2026.

The releases mark Drake’s first solo albums since his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar, with lyrical references to the beef scattered across tracks.

“Iceman” arrived after nearly a year of Drake teasing its release, including a stunt last month in which he erected a massive ice-block installation in a downtown Toronto parking lot, hiding the album’s drop date inside.

He launched the project on May 15 by lighting up Toronto’s CN Tower in an icy blue glow, while also surprise-releasing the companion albums the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No one is more ticked off' about $200k in private jet costs, Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says no one is more "ticked off" about $200,000 in costs to taxpayers for a private jet purchase, but he is not committing to personally repaying it, as the NDP has...

1h ago

Ontario has a used tire problem and local mechanics have had enough

If you take a drive down Kingston Road near Danforth Avenue in Scarborough, you’ll no doubt notice very large piles of discarded tires outside the many vehicle repair shops that line the thoroughfare. Those...

SPEAKERS CORNER

47m ago

17 arrested as Peel police dismantle violent extortion network targeting South Asian businesses

According to investigators, the network operated primarily in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon, with connections to British Columbia and California.

1h ago

Ford government goes to court to fight FOI disclosure of blue licence plate documents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is going to court to try to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access...

2h ago

Top Stories

'No one is more ticked off' about $200k in private jet costs, Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says no one is more "ticked off" about $200,000 in costs to taxpayers for a private jet purchase, but he is not committing to personally repaying it, as the NDP has...

1h ago

Ontario has a used tire problem and local mechanics have had enough

If you take a drive down Kingston Road near Danforth Avenue in Scarborough, you’ll no doubt notice very large piles of discarded tires outside the many vehicle repair shops that line the thoroughfare. Those...

SPEAKERS CORNER

47m ago

17 arrested as Peel police dismantle violent extortion network targeting South Asian businesses

According to investigators, the network operated primarily in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon, with connections to British Columbia and California.

1h ago

Ford government goes to court to fight FOI disclosure of blue licence plate documents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is going to court to try to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Ford government fights to prevent the release of blue license plate documents

The Ford government is set to go to court to challenge the release of documents about its blue licence plates and what went wrong in the decision to take them off the roads.

2h ago

1:42
Temperatures to heat up after wet and windy weekend

Temperatures are expected to heat up in the GTA after a wet and windy weekend.

3h ago

1:53
Back to seasonal, sunny conditions this week

The work week will start with above seasonal temperatures but very little humidity as things warm up towards the end of the month.

18h ago

1:53
Russia hits Ukraine with hypersonic missile in massive Kyiv assault

An hours-long Russian attack on Ukraine's capital city has left death, destruction and an irate Volodymyr Zelenskyy in its' wake. Brandon Choghri details the carnage.

21h ago

1:49
New footage shows moment gunman opened fire near white house

Authorities are on high alert following a shooting Saturday night that saw dozens of rounds fired outside the White House. Brandon Choghri with a breakdown of the incident, which was captured on camera.

21h ago

More Videos