Drake pulls historic hat trick, claiming top 3 spots on Billboard chart

TORONTO — Drake once said he “started from the bottom,” but this week he’s occupying the entire top floor of the Billboard charts.

The Toronto rapper has rewritten music history by becoming the first artist to claim the top three spots on Billboard’s top 200 album chart, the company announced Sunday.

His trilogy of albums — “Iceman,” “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour” — debuted at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, on the chart dated May 30.

With “Iceman,” Drake also notched his 15th No. 1 album, moving past Jay-Z for the most No. 1s among solo male and R&B/hip-hop artists, and tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among solo artists. Only The Beatles sit ahead overall, with a record 19 No. 1 albums.

“Iceman” enters the chart with 463,000 equivalent album units, followed by “Habibti” with 114,000 and “Maid of Honour” with 110,000.

A day after Drake’s three-album drop, both Spotify and Apple Music revealed the rapper became their most-streamed artist in a single day of 2026.

The releases mark Drake’s first solo albums since his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar, with lyrical references to the beef scattered across tracks.

“Iceman” arrived after nearly a year of Drake teasing its release, including a stunt last month in which he erected a massive ice-block installation in a downtown Toronto parking lot, hiding the album’s drop date inside.

He launched the project on May 15 by lighting up Toronto’s CN Tower in an icy blue glow, while also surprise-releasing the companion albums the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press