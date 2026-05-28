Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of repeatedly using stolen credit‑card information to buy fuel for large commercial trucks at a Brampton gas station, which investigators say occurred nearly 20 times over several weeks.

Detectives say the alleged fraud occurred between May 13 and June 5, 2025, at a fuel station in the area of Queen Street East and Delta Park Boulevard.

According to police, the suspects were captured on video surveillance using stolen credit card data to purchase fuel for commercial trucking vehicles, returning to the same location repeatedly. In total, investigators say the pair carried out 19 separate transactions using fraudulent payment information.

Police have released a description of one of the suspects in an effort to identify him. He is described as a South Asian male, 35–40 years old, with a heavy build and a black beard, and was last seen wearing a reflector vest, an Adidas shirt, brown cargo pants, and green running shoes.

No description of the second suspect has been released.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the 21 Division CIB at 905‑453‑2121, ext. 2133.