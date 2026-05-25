Man accused of murder in Liberty Village death testifies he thought screams from neighbour were a ‘mental health crisis’

The trial of the man accused of murdering his neighbour in Liberty Village three years ago continued on Monday as the crown prosecutor grilled him about his actions during the days leading up to the death and soon after.

Khoa Tran, 36, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib. They were neighbours living in a Liberty Village townhouse complex, with Habib living upstairs from Tran.

Screams were heard coming from Habib’s unit in the overnight hours of June 6, 2023 and his body was found in a trash compactor in the underground garage of the complex two days later, on June 8.

Tran had previously testified that he heard screaming, footsteps and what sounded like someone falling down the stairs all coming from Habib’s unit on June 6.

In a wide ranging cross examination, the crown attorney Anna Tenhouse asked Tran about a phone conversation he had with two police constables on June 9, 2023, a day after Habib’s body was found.

She suggested that about halfway through the conversation revolving around Habib’s death and the discovery of his body, the constables asked Tran about screaming coming from Habib’s unit late at night. Tenhouse asked why Tran had not offered the information to the officers earlier in the conversation.

Tran responded saying he was unsure if the screams and the discovery of the body were related, saying he thought Habib was having a “mental health crisis” or perhaps filming a scene.

“These things happen in movies or in stories, they don’t happen to me or to normal people,” he said, adding that’s why it did not immediately occur to him that something nefarious was going on. He had also told police in the days before his arrest that he would hear screaming and stomping from Habib’s unit on average once a month.

Earlier in the cross examination, Tenhouse suggested that Tran had a key to Habib’s unit because he took care of a utilities issue when Habib was once away in Calgary. Tran said that was a one-time happening and he returned the key, not an ongoing occurrence as was being suggested.

Tenhouse then cited a neighbour’s testimony of seeing Tran coming out of Habib’s unit and going into his own on June 7, with Tran responding that it was not him. But he agreed with the prosecutor that only him, his wife Quynh (Isabelle) Nguyen, and a friend, Linh Hua – who was living with them at the time – had a key to their unit.

The crown attorney also questioned Tran about Habib’s fob being used to access the underground garage in the early morning hours of June 8, the day his body was discovered there and more than 24 hours after the screams were heard coming from his condo.

Tran denied using the fob and repeatedly said it was not him in grainy security video captured in the garbage area, wearing what Tenhouse says was dark clothing and a hat that looked very similar to one belonging to Habib.

Tran has previously admitted he was captured on security video throwing Habib’s bike in the trash a few hours later on June 8, telling the jury it was a petty move he now regrets and that it was in response to an argument they had days earlier.

That argument occurred on June 1, when Habib invited Tran to his unit for coffee, to discuss an earlier argument that occurred on May 20 regarding Tran’s use of a propane barbecue and the smoke from it wafting up to Habib’s unit.

During that conversation over coffee, Habib reportedly said what Tran described as “heinous and deplorable” things. Among those things were accusations of trafficking Hua and threats to get Tran kicked out of the neighbourhood. Tran said that was the last time he went to Habib’s unit.

In the days following the discovery of Habib’s body, Tran told police he was a “good neighbour” in an interview on June 12. When Tenhouse questioned this description of Habib given the ongoing tensions with him and the conversation on June 1, Tran said he had forgiven him for the argument because it was a “moment of mental health crisis.” He said he did not define their entire relationship based on that incident and reiterated that a majority of his interactions with Habib were good.

Tenhouse then asked Tran why he threw away Habib’s bike seven days after the argument if he had forgiven him. Tran reiterated that it was a petty move he regrets.

As the cross examination wrapped up, Tenhouse accused Tran of murdering Habib on June 6 and detailed how he allegedly did it and then allegedly disposed of the body with the help of his wife.

“I reject the idea that I went anywhere outside my house that night,” Tran responded.

The trial is now in its fourth week with the jury having previously heard testimony from Hua, who was living with Tran and his wife at the time of Habib’s death.

She testified that the couple repeatedly told her not to talk to the police about anything she saw or heard that night, and she was asked to “just keep silent.”

Hua told the court she felt “weird” about their request at the time but agreed because she had “no choice” since she was living under their roof and had nowhere else to go.

Tran is accused of second-degree murder of Habib and his wife Nguyen is charged with being an accessory after the fact and doing an indignity to the body. Both have pleaded not guilty.