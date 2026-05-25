New legislation seeks to strengthen oversight of troubled towing industry

Emergency crews were called to 18 Ascot Avenue, located near Avondale Boulevard and Balmoral Drive, around 3 a.m., where a tow truck was found burning outside a residence. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 25, 2026 1:30 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 1:31 pm.

Legislation introduced Monday by Doug Ford’s government takes aim at the province’s tow truck industry — a sector besieged by a seemingly endless stream of shootings and arsons.

The Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act includes several new measures aimed at strengthening oversight of the troubled industry while seeking regulatory changes to the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 (TSSEA) that would bolster qualification standards for tow operators, tow truck drivers and vehicle storage operators.

“Based on feedback from police partners and Ministry of Transportation (MTO) enforcement teams, there are growing concerns in the towing industry, including concerns that tow operators position themselves near collision scenes to solicit tows,” a background document by the Ministry of the Solicitor General states.

It adds that “current enforcement tools are limited, as officers are unable to issue roadside tickets for tow operator-related violations, resulting in enforcement gaps and inefficiencies.”

The legislation would set “clearer rules for conduct at collision scenes, improving how offence notices and summons are served and ensuring appeals to the Divisional Court do not automatically delay penalties unless ordered by the court.”

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The Ministry of Transportation says it would consult on and prescribe maximum rates that can be charged for towing and vehicle services across Ontario in a future proposed regulation.

By setting clear rates, the province believes there will be less conflict among drivers, and fewer instances of drivers racing to the same crash scenes, often in a dangerous fashion.

Earlier this month, Peel Regional Police (PRP) charged two Mississauga tow truck operators who were believed to be racing to a collision scene when they lost control and plowed through an active police investigation late last year.

“Under TSSEA, tow and vehicle storage operators are required to submit maximum rate schedules that set out the amounts they can charge customers for specific services,” the legislation backgrounder explains. “Despite this, stakeholders such as police and insurance partners continue to raise concerns about high rates, including concerns that high rates are contributing to an environment of unsafe behaviour and have called on the province to set rates.

“Setting tow and vehicle storage rates ensures fairness for customers and reduces incentive for unsafe driving behaviours among tow operators.”

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