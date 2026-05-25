Western Canadian premiers to gather for annual meeting amid Alberta separation talk

Western premiers take their seats for a news conference after meeting in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 25, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 5:16 am.

KANANASKIS — The annual western premiers conference kicks off in Alberta today.

Leaders of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and the Yukon are to discuss business and their neighbouring relationships during the two-day conference in Kananaskis, west of Calgary.

Nunavut Premier John Main has said he will participate virtually.

The gathering happens as Alberta comes closer than ever to triggering a vote on separation.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that an October referendum question will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation.

B.C. Premier David Eby has remarked about the irony of a meeting with Canadian leadership in a province where the premier, in his words, “appears to be setting the table to leave the country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

The Canadian Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Another child injured after coyote bite in Markham, police say

A child was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being bitten by a coyote in a large interconnected green space near Bruce Boyd Parkette in Markham, York Regional Police say. In a late Sunday...

25m ago

Ontario Liberal panel rejects Erskine-Smith's appeal of nomination vote

The Ontario Liberals have rejected an appeal by MP Nate Erskine-Smith of a nomination contest loss earlier this month that's put his bid for leadership of the provincial party into question. Erskine-Smith...

7h ago

Tenants protest 'extreme rent increases' and 'ignored maintenance requests'

A group of Etobicoke tenants living in several buildings on Richview Road rallied Sunday against what they call steep rent hikes and long-ignored maintenance issues. Tenants say they recently received...

10h ago

Hamilton police lay numerous charges against east end bar after ongoing community concerns

Police in Hamilton have laid multiple provincial charges after ongoing community concerns involving disorder, safety, and non-compliance against an east-end establishment. Investigators say Wally's...

12h ago

Top Stories

Another child injured after coyote bite in Markham, police say

A child was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being bitten by a coyote in a large interconnected green space near Bruce Boyd Parkette in Markham, York Regional Police say. In a late Sunday...

25m ago

Ontario Liberal panel rejects Erskine-Smith's appeal of nomination vote

The Ontario Liberals have rejected an appeal by MP Nate Erskine-Smith of a nomination contest loss earlier this month that's put his bid for leadership of the provincial party into question. Erskine-Smith...

7h ago

Tenants protest 'extreme rent increases' and 'ignored maintenance requests'

A group of Etobicoke tenants living in several buildings on Richview Road rallied Sunday against what they call steep rent hikes and long-ignored maintenance issues. Tenants say they recently received...

10h ago

Hamilton police lay numerous charges against east end bar after ongoing community concerns

Police in Hamilton have laid multiple provincial charges after ongoing community concerns involving disorder, safety, and non-compliance against an east-end establishment. Investigators say Wally's...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Back to seasonal, sunny conditions this week

The work week will start with above seasonal temperatures but very little humidity as things warm up towards the end of the month.

10h ago

1:49
New footage shows moment gunman opened fire near white house

Authorities are on high alert following a shooting Saturday night that saw dozens of rounds fired outside the White House. Brandon Choghri with a breakdown of the incident, which was captured on camera.

13h ago

2:19
Markham business seeks help after flooring stolen twice

The Garden Basket had been preparing to open an outdoor patio space but has had to delay those plans twice after someone repeatedly takes flooring panels. David Zura explains.

May 23, 2026 10:32 pm EST EST

2:40
Suspected gunman shot, killed near White House

A suspected gunman was shot and killed near the White House on Saturday during a confrontation with Secret Service agents. Brian Todd reports.

May 23, 2026 9:21 pm EST EST

1:56
Rainfall continues across GTA on Sunday

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rainshowers in the morning followed by a few sunny breaks in the afternoon before another round of rainfall in the evening.

May 23, 2026 8:02 pm EST EST

More Videos