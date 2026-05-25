Western Canadian premiers to gather for annual meeting amid Alberta separation talk

KANANASKIS — The annual western premiers conference kicks off in Alberta today.

Leaders of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and the Yukon are to discuss business and their neighbouring relationships during the two-day conference in Kananaskis, west of Calgary.

Nunavut Premier John Main has said he will participate virtually.

The gathering happens as Alberta comes closer than ever to triggering a vote on separation.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that an October referendum question will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation.

B.C. Premier David Eby has remarked about the irony of a meeting with Canadian leadership in a province where the premier, in his words, “appears to be setting the table to leave the country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

The Canadian Press



