Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at Bayview and Gerrard

A cyclist was struck at Bayview Avenue and Gerrard Street on May 26, 2026. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 26, 2026 9:44 am.

A cyclist was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the regent Park area on Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Gerrard Street at 7:00 a.m. for a collision.

The male cyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved remained on scene.

The Bayview Avenue extension is currently closed at Rosedale Valley Road for the investigation.

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