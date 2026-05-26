Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at Bayview and Gerrard
Posted May 26, 2026 9:44 am.
A cyclist was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the regent Park area on Tuesday.
Police were called to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Gerrard Street at 7:00 a.m. for a collision.
The male cyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved remained on scene.
The Bayview Avenue extension is currently closed at Rosedale Valley Road for the investigation.