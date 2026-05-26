Ontario municipal councillors to face stiffer ethics penalties

PC MPP Rob Flack attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Cole Burston

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2026 2:46 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2026 3:53 pm.

Ontario municipal councillors could soon be removed from office for violating a code of conduct under a provincial bill that passed today.

Municipalities and advocates have long called for stronger penalties for councillors who break the rules including workplace harassment, and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack says he hopes to have the new rules in place ahead of the October municipal elections.

The new law allows the provincial government to create a standard municipal code of conduct, so all 444 municipalities are adhering to the same rules, with penalties up to removing and disqualifying a member from office if they are in serious violation of the code.

However, that could only happen if the municipal integrity commissioner recommends it, if Ontario’s integrity commissioner agrees and if councillors except for the member in question unanimously agree to it in a vote.

Emily McIntosh, the founder of advocacy group Women of Ontario Say No, says the new law is a great first step to better protect women in municipal politics.  

Liberal Stephen Blais spearheaded a similar private member’s bill years ago and says the new law will make a difference, but should be strengthened to give council more options on how to deal with problematic councillors.

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