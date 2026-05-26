The sailors stuck in the Strait of Hormuz

We’ve heard about the attacks. We’ve felt the oil price increases. And every time a ceasefire gets mentioned, it makes headline news.

Something less visible but just as dire are the lives of seafarers stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, who are not only facing supply shortages but also the reality that an end date is nowhere in sight.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Mohamed Arrachedi, Arab World & Iran Network Coordinator at the International Transport Workers’ Federation, about the situation they’re facing.