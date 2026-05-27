Canadian and Quebec politicians slam NHL for banning Montreal Canadiens watch party

Fans cheer outside the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres in round two, Game 3, NHL playoff action in Montreal on Sunday, May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2026 2:43 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 3:37 pm.

Federal and Quebec politicians are criticizing the National Hockey League after Montreal Canadiens fans in the Gatineau region were banned from hosting a watch party at a local arena.

Organizers of the cancelled event said the NHL told them they were not allowed to proceed with their party last Saturday at the 4000-seat Slush Puppie Centre because it is located within a territory where the Ottawa Senators have exclusive marketing rights.

The organizers say they also spoke to the Senators who refused to help them organize a Habs party at an arena that is about 35 kilometres away from the Ottawa team’s home at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon, who represents the Gatineau riding, told journalists this morning that the move was a serious mistake.

He said many hockey fans in Gatineau are rooting for the Canadiens and they deserve to come together to experience the excitement of the playoff games.

The Quebec legislature unanimously adopted a motion yesterday calling on the NHL to reconsider its decision and allow those in Gatineau and the Outaouais region to host such parties.

The NHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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