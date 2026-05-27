Carney thanks Steven Guilbeault for his service ahead of MP’s resignation

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is thanking former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault for his contributions to government as the Liberal MP prepares to resign his seat later today.

Guilbeault, a staunch environmentalist, has become increasingly disillusioned in recent months by what he has called the dismantling of climate policies under Carney.

The Quebec MP quit Carney’s cabinet last year after the announcement of Ottawa’s energy deal with Alberta, which includes an agreement to work toward the approval of a bitumen pipeline.

Carney says he respects Guilbeault’s decision and expects they will work together in some way in the years to come.

Guilbeault is expected to inform the Liberal caucus of his departure today.

The Liberals have a slim majority with 174 seats in the House of Commons.