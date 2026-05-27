Potential meteor lights up GTA sky on Wednesday morning

A possible meteor lights up the sky in southern Ontario on May 27, 2026. (Still via video via Brian on X @bee_fowlow)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 27, 2026 7:45 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 7:53 am.

Some residents in the Greater Toronto Area reported a potential meteor sighting, lighting up the sky in the region early Wednesday morning.

One 680 NewsRadio listener said he was driving on southbound Highway 404 in Georgina near Queensville Sideroad around 5:15 a.m. when he saw a flash in the sky. He said the glow dissipated about a kilometre from the horizon.

Other callers said they saw flashes of light while driving south on Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road and heading south on Highway 400 near Highway 89.

A user on X posted a video showing the potential meteor.

The American Meteor Society also showed more than 20 pending “fireball reports” on Ontario, including one in Mississauga around 5:12 a.m. Other reports are from Innisfil, Aurora, Whitchurch-Stouffville, and Toronto.

The next major meteor shower is expected to the Perseids, which are expected to peak in August.

According to NASA, meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids.

“When comets come around the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them. Every year Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere and disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky.”

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