Conan O’Brien to speak at Harvard commencement amid university’s ongoing battle with Trump

FILE - Host Conan O'Brien speaks during the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2026 8:02 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 8:38 am.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will entertain Harvard University graduates at their commencement Thursday, at a time when the Ivy League school is in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

The administration sued Harvard in March, accusing its leadership of failing to address antisemitism on campus. The move came months after a judge sided with Harvard in another lawsuit and ordered the administration to reverse billions of dollars in funding cuts.

The administration had slashed more than $2.6 billion in Harvard’s research funding, ended federal contracts and attempted to block the college from hosting international students. Harvard had argued it was being illegally penalized for refusing to adopt the Trump administration’s views.

Harvard commencements in recent years have become much more political, partly because of the ongoing battles with the federal government.

Last year, students cheered speakers who emphasized maintaining a diverse and international student body and standing up for truth in the face of attacks by the Trump administration. A year before that, graduates walked out of the commencement chanting “Free, free Palestine” after weeks of protests on campus over the war in Gaza. Others chanted “Let them walk, let them walk,” after the school announced some students who were part of a protest encampment would not get their diplomas alongside other graduates.

This year, striking graduate students at Harvard announced that they would be picketing commencement over a lack of progress in their contract negotiations with the university. The over 4,000 graduate student workers want better pay, an independent process for dealing with harassment and discrimination complaints and contractual protection for noncitizen and disabled workers, among other issues.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over 'sextortion scheme' targeting children

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a "prolific sextortion scheme" that targeted more than 100 children across the United States. The...

1h ago

4 teens hurt in Whitby crash, 2 seriously injured

Four teens are in hospital, two with serious injures, following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Whitby. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to the...

27m ago

Union Station security targeting homeless people ahead of World Cup, Toronto group says

Community advocates allege homeless people have been facing escalating violence at the hands of security guards at Toronto's Union Station in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament.  Members...

4h ago

Police search for suspects after stolen credit card scheme allegedly used to fuel commercial trucks in Brampton

In total, investigators say the pair carried out 19 separate transactions using fraudulent payment information.

22m ago

Top Stories

Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over 'sextortion scheme' targeting children

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a "prolific sextortion scheme" that targeted more than 100 children across the United States. The...

1h ago

4 teens hurt in Whitby crash, 2 seriously injured

Four teens are in hospital, two with serious injures, following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Whitby. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to the...

27m ago

Union Station security targeting homeless people ahead of World Cup, Toronto group says

Community advocates allege homeless people have been facing escalating violence at the hands of security guards at Toronto's Union Station in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament.  Members...

4h ago

Police search for suspects after stolen credit card scheme allegedly used to fuel commercial trucks in Brampton

In total, investigators say the pair carried out 19 separate transactions using fraudulent payment information.

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Quiet, sunny and seasonal all week long

The sunny and seasonal weather will continue all week long and into the month of June. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:42
Violent home invasion in Mississauga leaves two injured, suspects on the run

Peel Regional Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

22h ago

0:20
Here's how much gas prices are set to drop on Thursday

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area will see another round of relief at the pumps on Thursday.

23h ago

2:21
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

18h ago

0:50
Potential meteor reported flashing across sky in Southern Ontario

Some residents in Southern Ontario reported seeing potential meteor sightings, lighting up the sky in the region early Wednesday morning.

20h ago

More Videos