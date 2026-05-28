More than 24,000 immigration documents could be suspended by Ebola border measures

The immigration department says more than 24,000 travel documents could be suspended by the government’s measures to keep Ebola out of Canada.

The government announced a 90-day suspension of a variety of immigration and travel documents for people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan that took effect just before midnight.

Those documents include electronic travel authorizations and temporary and permanent resident visas for people currently in one of the three listed countries.

The government is pausing decisions on these documents but says it will keep processing passports, permanent resident cards and permanent resident travel documents.

Visa extensions for people who are already in Canada will continue to be processed normally.

Anyone coming to Canada from Ebola-affected regions will be required to undergo a 21-day quarantine, a measure that is set to expire on Aug. 29.