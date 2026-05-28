Blue Jays calling up infield prospect Charles McAdoo

The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up one of their best minor-league bats.

Infielder Charles McAdoo is being called up to the majors, Sportsnet confirmed on Wednesday.

McAdoo is the 26th-ranked prospect in the Blue Jays system and has spent time playing first, second and third base throughout his career.

The 24-year-old has a slash line of .250/.356/.436 with a .792 OPS in 49 games at Triple-A this season. He’s also mashed eight home runs and has 27 RBIs.

The Blue Jays acquired McAdoo at the 2024 trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and cash considerations. Before 2026, he had never played above double-A.

McAdoo was originally drafted in the 13th round by the Pirates in 2023.

The Blue Jays could use some pop in the lineup as they rank 20th in the MLB in homers with 51 through 55 games in 2026.