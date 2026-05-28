4 charged in York Region break‑and‑enter spree tied to organized crime‑tourism group, police say

Police say the suspects consistently entered homes through rear basement glass doors, targeting cash, high‑end clothing, jewellery and firearms. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2026 11:25 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say four suspects have been charged after an investigation into a series of residential break‑and‑enters, part of what investigators describe as an organized crime‑tourism group responsible for at least 20 targeted home break‑ins.

Police say the suspects consistently entered homes through rear basement glass doors, targeting cash, high‑end clothing, jewellery and firearms.

Investigators determined the break‑ins were being carried out by a group of suspects who had travelled to Canada for the purpose of committing property crimes — a pattern police say aligns with organized crime‑tourism networks seen in other jurisdictions.

The group is believed to be responsible for at least 20 residential break‑and-enters between January and May 2026.

On May 13, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a break‑and‑enter at a home near Clark Avenue and Dufferin Street in Vaughan. Authorities located the suspect vehicle nearby and arrested three suspects.

Police then executed search warrants at homes in Toronto and Mississauga, recovering property believed to have been stolen during the break‑ins.

Police release photos of recovered items

Investigators have created a Dropbox folder containing photos of unclaimed items seized during the investigation. They are urging anyone who was the victim of a residential break‑and‑enter between January and May 2026 to review the images and contact police if they recognize their property.

A verification process will be required before any items are returned.

Link to recovered property.

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