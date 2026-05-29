Barrie police arrest suspect after man found on ground with fatal stab wound
Posted May 29, 2026 3:03 pm.
Barrie Police say they’ve arrested a suspect after a fatal stabbing in the city on Friday morning.
Officers were called to the Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street West area at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an injured male lying on the ground.
“When police arrived, it was determined that the victim had suffered a stab wound,” a police release states.
A 36-year-old Barrie man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Friday