Barrie police arrest suspect after man found on ground with fatal stab wound

Barrie Police say they’ve arrested a suspect after a fatal stabbing in the city on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street West area at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an injured male lying on the ground.

“When police arrived, it was determined that the victim had suffered a stab wound,” a police release states.

A 36-year-old Barrie man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Friday

UPDATE: Barrie Police have a suspect in custody in relation to a homicide that took place in the area of Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street West on Friday morning. https://t.co/aywCoocxRF pic.twitter.com/7iN79idEf0 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) May 29, 2026