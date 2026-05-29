Barrie police arrest suspect after man found on ground with fatal stab wound

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 29, 2026 3:03 pm.

Barrie Police say they’ve arrested a suspect after a fatal stabbing in the city on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street West area at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an injured male lying on the ground.

“When police arrived, it was determined that the victim had suffered a stab wound,” a police release states.

A 36-year-old Barrie man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Friday

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Experts push to modernize, strengthen training for Ontario security guards

Security experts say it's time to update and strength the training required for the more than 150,000 licensed private security guards in Ontario, patrolling shops, restaurants and venues, especially as...

3h ago

Toronto police not investigating disappearance of 14-year-old girl criminally

Toronto police say they are not investigating the nearly two-week disappearance of a 14-year-old girl criminally. Investigators said Esther was located around 1 p.m. on Thursday at a Toronto home, but...

1h ago

Second teen arrested in connection with synagogue shootings in Vaughan and Toronto

A second teen has been charged in connection with a pair of shootings at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year. Police in York Region were called to the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto...

54m ago

Kenneth Law pleads guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide

A packed Ontario courtroom is hearing about the last moments of people who died after using deadly products purchased from Kenneth Law, after the Toronto-area man at the heart of an international investigation...

2h ago

Top Stories

Experts push to modernize, strengthen training for Ontario security guards

Security experts say it's time to update and strength the training required for the more than 150,000 licensed private security guards in Ontario, patrolling shops, restaurants and venues, especially as...

3h ago

Toronto police not investigating disappearance of 14-year-old girl criminally

Toronto police say they are not investigating the nearly two-week disappearance of a 14-year-old girl criminally. Investigators said Esther was located around 1 p.m. on Thursday at a Toronto home, but...

1h ago

Second teen arrested in connection with synagogue shootings in Vaughan and Toronto

A second teen has been charged in connection with a pair of shootings at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year. Police in York Region were called to the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto...

54m ago

Kenneth Law pleads guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide

A packed Ontario courtroom is hearing about the last moments of people who died after using deadly products purchased from Kenneth Law, after the Toronto-area man at the heart of an international investigation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:35
Comedian marking World Multiple Sclerosis Day in her own unique way

Comedian Karin Fekko is releasing a new special that shines a light on living with MS. She speaks with Faiza Amin about why she's releasing it on World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

52m ago

0:40
Canada in a technical recession as economy stalls, StatCan says

According to the latest GDP report, Canada has slipped into a technical recession as the economy stalls, Statistics Canada says.

5h ago

1:32
Kenneth Law pleads guilty to aiding suicide, murder charges withdrawn

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man that is accused of selling deadly substances to people at-risk of self-harm, pleaded guilty in aiding suicide.

3h ago

2:41
Sunny, warm temperatures ahead of the weekend

Sunny and warm temperatures are expected to last throughout the weekend, however rain is forecasted for the following week.

7h ago

3:06
Stretch of beautiful weather on the way

A nice stretch and warm and sunny weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

More Videos