Blue Origin investigates rocket explosion as public is warned about possible wreckage washing ashore

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during an engine-firing test on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (@JConcilus via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2026 11:39 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 11:51 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is assessing damage to its launch pad after a rocket exploded during a test firing, creating a giant orange fireball seen and felt for miles around.

The company fueled the massive New Glenn rocket Thursday night, hoping to briefly ignite the engines ahead of a satellite launch next week. But the 321-foot (98-meter), rocket blew up, taking part of the pad with it.

Emergency officials on Friday warned the public to avoid any wreckage that might wash ashore and to instead call 911.

Named after John Glenn, the first American in orbit, New Glenn is the rocket that Blue Origin plans to use to launch landers to the moon under NASA’s Artemis program that aims to build a sprawling base near the moon’s south pole. The goal is to land the first Artemis moonwalkers as early as 2028. Earlier this week, the space agency awarded a new contract to Blue Origin worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

None of the 48 Amazon Leo satellites were on board when the rocket exploded. Another batch of Amazon Leo satellites — competing with SpaceX’s Starlinks to provide internet service to remote locales — awaited liftoff several miles away at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, courtesy of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket.

Within 12 hours of the explosion, SpaceX launched more Starlinks to orbit Friday morning. CEO Elon Musk has two pads in action, one on the Space Force side where the latest Falcon 9 lifted off and the other at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Blue Origin has just the one pad in Florida. Its smaller New Shepard rockets soar from Texas, skimming space for a few minutes with tourists and science experiments. Those suborbital hops were paused in January so the company could focus on New Glenn and upcoming moonshots. All that is now on hold, pending the investigation into the explosion.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second teen arrested in connection with synagogue shootings in Vaughan and Toronto

A second teen has been charged in connection with a pair of shootings at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year. Police in York Region were called to the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto...

14m ago

Kenneth Law pleads guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide

A packed Ontario courtroom is hearing about the last moments of people who died after using deadly products purchased from Kenneth Law, after the Toronto-area man at the heart of an international investigation...

15m ago

Unidentified victim in downtown Toronto homicide; police release new images in appeal

Investigators still do not know who the victim is. The person is described as five-feet-six inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and dark eyes and possibly of Asian descent.

10m ago

Toronto police not investigating disappearance of 14-year-old girl criminally

Toronto police are not investigating the nearly two-week disappearance of a 14-year-old girl criminally after she was found safe, they told CityNews on Friday. Investigators said Esther was located...

31m ago

Top Stories

Second teen arrested in connection with synagogue shootings in Vaughan and Toronto

A second teen has been charged in connection with a pair of shootings at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year. Police in York Region were called to the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto...

14m ago

Kenneth Law pleads guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide

A packed Ontario courtroom is hearing about the last moments of people who died after using deadly products purchased from Kenneth Law, after the Toronto-area man at the heart of an international investigation...

15m ago

Unidentified victim in downtown Toronto homicide; police release new images in appeal

Investigators still do not know who the victim is. The person is described as five-feet-six inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and dark eyes and possibly of Asian descent.

10m ago

Toronto police not investigating disappearance of 14-year-old girl criminally

Toronto police are not investigating the nearly two-week disappearance of a 14-year-old girl criminally after she was found safe, they told CityNews on Friday. Investigators said Esther was located...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Habs face elimination in Game 5 tonight in Carolina

"It was only five years ago we came back from 3-1, we could do it again," said one Montreal Canadiens fan ahead of tonight's do-or-die Game 5 in Carolina.

1h ago

0:59
Kenneth Law pleads guilty to aiding suicide, murder charges withdrawn

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man that is accused of selling deadly substances to people at-risk of self-harm, pleaded guilty in aiding suicide.

2m ago

2:41
Sunny, warm temperatures ahead of the weekend

Sunny and warm temperatures are expected to last throughout the weekend, however rain is forecasted for the following week.

4h ago

3:06
Stretch of beautiful weather on the way

A nice stretch and warm and sunny weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:57
Police search for missing man at Cherry Beach now a recovery operation

The police marine unit has been searching the surrounding  water near Cherry Beach on Thursday hoping to locate the man who went missing on Wednesday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

17h ago

More Videos