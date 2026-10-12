‘Breaking Bad’ actor, RJ Mitte, dead at 34: report

RJ Mitte is seen here at San Diego Comic Con. (WIkimedia Commons)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 12, 2026 5:02 pm.

RJ Mitte, most known for his role as Walter White Jr. on the hit series “Breaking Bad” is dead according to multiple reports.

The exact circumstances leading up to the actor’s death have not been confirmed.

Mitte died on Monday, according to his representatives peaking to USA Today.

Mitte was a known for his advocacy on disability inclusion and awareness. The actor was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3.

More to come.

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