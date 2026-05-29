Ottawa posts $55.3B deficit for 2025-26 fiscal year, based on monthly fiscal monitor

The Canadian flag blows on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2026 11:00 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 11:24 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government posted a deficit of $55.28 billion for its 2025-26 fiscal year compared with a $43.15-billion deficit a year earlier, according to the Finance Department’s monthly fiscal monitor report.

The department cautioned the figures were not the final result for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which will include additional end-of-year adjustments and be published in the public accounts for the year.

Revenue for the period stretching from April 2025 to March this year totalled $500.02 billion, up from $494.81 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, for the year totalled $487.89 billion, up from $480.29 billion.

Public debt charges for the year amounted to $53.71 billion compared with $53.65 billion a year earlier.

Net actuarial losses totalled $13.70 billion compared with $4.02 billion a year earlier.

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