Toronto man and woman facing numerous charges after 2025 shooting

A firearm seized during the execution of a search warrant on May 19, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 29, 2026 10:55 am.

Toronto police have arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting in The Beaches in April last year.

Police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Malvern Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on April 30, 2025 for the sound of gunshots.

They say a firearm was discharged in the area but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

An investigation was launched and a search warrant was executed on May 19, 2026. During the search officers found and seized a loaded firearm, ammunition, a quantity of MDMA and crystal meth as well as a quantity of cash.

Ammunition seized by police during the execution of a search warrant on May 19, 2026.

Joshua Hill, 36 and Christine Ferreira, 50, of Toronto are facing 27 charges between them related to firearms possession and drug possesion.

Hill is charged with:

  1. Discharge a Prohibited Firearm
  2. Possession of a Weapon
  3. Possession of Prohibited Weapon
  4. Careless Storage of a Firearm
  5. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  6. Possess Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence
  7. three counts of Possess Firearm while Prohibited
  8. Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
  9. Careless Storage of Ammunition
  10. Possession of Prohibited Ammunition
  11. two counts of Possess Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking
  12. Possess Proceeds Obtained by Crime
  13. Possession of a Prohibited Device

Ferreira is charged with:

  1. Possession of Prohibited Weapon
  2. Careless Storage of a Firearm
  3. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  4. Possess Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence
  5. Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
  6. Careless Storage of Ammunition
  7. Possession of Prohibited Ammunition
  8. two counts of Possess Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking
  9. Possess Proceeds Obtained by Crime
  10. Possession of a Prohibited Device

Both were scheduled to make an appearance in court on May 20.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

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