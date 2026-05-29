Toronto man and woman facing numerous charges after 2025 shooting

Toronto police have arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting in The Beaches in April last year.

Police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Malvern Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on April 30, 2025 for the sound of gunshots.

They say a firearm was discharged in the area but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

An investigation was launched and a search warrant was executed on May 19, 2026. During the search officers found and seized a loaded firearm, ammunition, a quantity of MDMA and crystal meth as well as a quantity of cash.

Ammunition seized by police during the execution of a search warrant on May 19, 2026.

Joshua Hill, 36 and Christine Ferreira, 50, of Toronto are facing 27 charges between them related to firearms possession and drug possesion.

Hill is charged with:

Discharge a Prohibited Firearm Possession of a Weapon Possession of Prohibited Weapon Careless Storage of a Firearm Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Possess Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence three counts of Possess Firearm while Prohibited Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number Careless Storage of Ammunition Possession of Prohibited Ammunition two counts of Possess Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking Possess Proceeds Obtained by Crime Possession of a Prohibited Device

Ferreira is charged with:

Possession of Prohibited Weapon Careless Storage of a Firearm Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Possess Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number Careless Storage of Ammunition Possession of Prohibited Ammunition two counts of Possess Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking Possess Proceeds Obtained by Crime Possession of a Prohibited Device

Both were scheduled to make an appearance in court on May 20.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.