Toronto man and woman facing numerous charges after 2025 shooting
Posted May 29, 2026 10:55 am.
Toronto police have arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting in The Beaches in April last year.
Police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Malvern Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on April 30, 2025 for the sound of gunshots.
They say a firearm was discharged in the area but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
An investigation was launched and a search warrant was executed on May 19, 2026. During the search officers found and seized a loaded firearm, ammunition, a quantity of MDMA and crystal meth as well as a quantity of cash.
Joshua Hill, 36 and Christine Ferreira, 50, of Toronto are facing 27 charges between them related to firearms possession and drug possesion.
Hill is charged with:
- Discharge a Prohibited Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of Prohibited Weapon
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possess Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence
- three counts of Possess Firearm while Prohibited
- Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
- Careless Storage of Ammunition
- Possession of Prohibited Ammunition
- two counts of Possess Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking
- Possess Proceeds Obtained by Crime
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
Ferreira is charged with:
- Possession of Prohibited Weapon
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possess Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence
- Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
- Careless Storage of Ammunition
- Possession of Prohibited Ammunition
- two counts of Possess Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking
- Possess Proceeds Obtained by Crime
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
Both were scheduled to make an appearance in court on May 20.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.