Canada Post workers set to wrap up voting on new tentative deal

A Canada Post employee pickets outside a distribution centre in Montreal on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 7:30 am.

Postal workers are set to wrap up voting on new tentative agreements today after more than two years of labour strife.

Some 55,000 union members began voting April 20 on a five-year contract which includes wage increases of 6.5 per cent and three per cent in the first two years.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it expects to release results on Monday.

Canada Post and the union have long sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service, with workers having taken to the picket line on multiple occasions throughout the bargaining process.

Both sides agreed not to engage in any strikes or lockouts while the ratification vote took place, though employees are also casting ballots on whether to authorize a strike mandate in case they reject the deal.

About 60 per cent of the union board endorsed the proposed collective agreement, saying it ensures job security, but the union’s president asked members to reject it, arguing it rolls back rights and compensation.

On Friday, the postal service reported that it lost $205 million before taxes in the first quarter of the year as it moves forward with reforms meant to address its continued struggles.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

DVP, Gardiner and transit closures to affect commuters and concertgoers

Commuters and concertgoers will need to pack their patience and plan ahead this weekend as the closure of two main traffic arteries and several transit routes will make it challenging to get in and out...

47m ago

Man in his 20s killed in North York shooting

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in North York late Friday evening. Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive area at around 10:15 p.m. The man was transported...

1h ago

Fire forces early morning evacuation at Fairmont Royal York hotel

A two-alarm fire briefly forced the evacuation of a downtown hotel on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the Fairmont Royal York on Front Street just before 5:30 a.m. following reports of a...

49m ago

Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end. Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports...

8m ago

Top Stories

DVP, Gardiner and transit closures to affect commuters and concertgoers

Commuters and concertgoers will need to pack their patience and plan ahead this weekend as the closure of two main traffic arteries and several transit routes will make it challenging to get in and out...

47m ago

Man in his 20s killed in North York shooting

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in North York late Friday evening. Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive area at around 10:15 p.m. The man was transported...

1h ago

Fire forces early morning evacuation at Fairmont Royal York hotel

A two-alarm fire briefly forced the evacuation of a downtown hotel on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the Fairmont Royal York on Front Street just before 5:30 a.m. following reports of a...

49m ago

Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end. Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Warm, sunny stretch of weather continue in Toronto

The warm and sunny weather hitting Toronto is expected to continue into the weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

0:30
Esther found: Toronto police rule out criminal activity in disappearance

Toronto police say they have ruled out a criminal investigation in the disappearance of 14-year-old Esther, who was found safe at an unknown residence after nearly two weeks of being missing.

17h ago

3:22
Experts call for Ontario security guard training to be strengethened

Organized retail theft has led to $9 billion in losses across Canada in 2024 alone. On the front lines of fighting theft are often private security guards. As Cristina Howorun reports, experts say guard training needs to be strengthened.

18h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying homicide victim

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide victim found last weekend in a downtown laneway garage, releasing new images and a digitally restored approximation as investigators work to confirm who the deceased person is.

19h ago

0:40
Canada in a technical recession as economy stalls, StatCan says

According to the latest GDP report, Canada has slipped into a technical recession as the economy stalls, Statistics Canada says.

21h ago

More Videos