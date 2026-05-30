Claude Lemieux’s brain will be donated to Boston University’s CTE Center, his family says

FILE - New Jersey Devils Claude Lemieux is greeted at the bench after scoring a goal in the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Detroit Redwings Thursday, June 22, 1995 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun , File) AP1995

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2026 9:31 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 10:26 pm.

Claude Lemieux’s brain is being donated to the Boston University CTE Center to research the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries, his family said Saturday in a statement released by daughter Claudia Lemieux Bishop.

Lemieux died of suicide at age 60 on Thursday, according to authorities, after earlier in the week serving as the Montreal Canadiens’ torchbearer before a playoff game. He played nearly 1,500 NHL games with six teams from 1983-2009 and was known for his hard-hitting style and ability to perform in big games on the way to winning the Stanley Cup four times.

The family said it gave the CTE Center permission to publicly share any findings with Lemieux’s name, adding that no conclusions should be drawn regarding any diagnosis.

“Claude dedicated his post-playing career to helping the next generation,” the family said, referring to Lemieux becoming an agent.

“By allowing his name to be connected to this research, we hope his life can contribute to greater understanding, more honest conversations and better protection for athletes and families in the years ahead.”

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, check out the online chat at 988lifeline.org. In Canada, the Suicide Crisis Helpline number is 988.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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