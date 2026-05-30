Former premier of Turks and Caicos Islands is sentenced to 4 years in landmark corruption case

FILE - Michael Misick addresses the crowd in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands on Aug. 15, 2003, after being sworn in as the Chief Minister Turks and Caicos Islands. (AP Photo/Courtney Robinson, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2026 4:53 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 5:03 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A court in the Turks and Caicos Islands has sentenced former Premier Michael Misick to just over four years in prison after he was convicted in a landmark corruption case that had dragged on for years.

Misick was arrested in December 2012 in Brazil, after his application for political asylum was rejected there. He was accused of corruption, misusing public money and profiting from the sale of government-owned land to developers.

The verdict, handed down on Friday, sentenced Misick to four years and 26 days in prison. In early February, Misick was convicted on three counts of bribery. He has said that all the charges against him were politically motivated.

Former Cabinet minister McAllister Hanchell and attorney Thomas Misick — Michael Misick’s brother — were also sentenced in the same case on Friday. Hanchell was sentenced to three years and Thomas Misick to four years. All three were taken into custody and are expected to appeal their sentences.

Michael Misick stepped down as premier in 2009, shortly after Britain temporarily took control of the territory’s government and suspended its constitution following allegations of rampant corruption. The period of direct rule ended in November 2012, when new elections were held.

The Associated Press

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