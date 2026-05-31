Blue Jays’ Jesus Sanchez exits vs. Orioles with arm injury after fan incident

As if things couldn’t get worse for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, they appear to have lost outfielder Jesus Sanchez to injury.

With the Blue Jays trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, the 28-year-old exited the ball game with what seemed to be a right arm injury.

Sanchez appeared to have been struck by a ball thrown from a fan in the stands of Camden Yards. The Blue Jays’ rightfielder was seen speaking in the direction of the spectators before turning away, and what appeared to be a baseball came down and struck his hand.

He left the game after one hit in two at-bats.

Jesús Sánchez exits the game with an apparent right arm injury.



Sánchez appears to have been struck by a ball thrown from the stands by a fan. pic.twitter.com/xhfZcXAkXa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 31, 2026

An Orioles spokesperson, per Baltimore beat reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer, issued a statement shortly after: “We have identified the fan and removed them from the ballpark while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

According to Meyer, fans around the area from where the apparent incident occurred described it as an accident. They said Sanchez was seen holding up his glove toward a young fan as if to indicate playing catch, and the child threw the ball after he had turned around.

Sanchez appeared to be in immediate discomfort after the incident and was seen holding onto his right hand as he left the ball game.

The Blue Jays said precautionary X-rays taken came back negative for a possible fracture.

The first-year Blue Jay entered Sunday slashing .285/.322/.461 for 47 hits, 28 RBI and six homers over 56 games this season.