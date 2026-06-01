Suspect wanted in Mississauga fatal stabbing in May arrested, police say

Peel Regional Police investigators say a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga in May has been arrested.

Investigators say two men became involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot in the Agnes Street and Hurontario Street area, near Dundas Street East, just after 12 p.m. on May 19.

When police arrived, they found a man, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Chay Wilson of Mississauga, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 23, police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Jerome Edwards, of no fixed address. At the time, police said he was wanted for second-degree murder.

According to investigators, Edwards was arrested on May 29 in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say Edwards has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.