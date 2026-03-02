City to replace all Toronto water meter transmission units because they are ‘failing earlier than expected’

The City of Toronto says all 470,000 water meter transmission units installed across the city will be replaced in April.

The devices are used to automatically send water-use readings to the City for billing purposes. However, the City says they have been failing earlier than expected across North America and it’s best to replace them to “help ensure customers continue to receive timely and up-to-date water bills.”

While the meters are currently working properly, the units that have failed no longer send water-use data to the City. The City then issues estimated bills based on past consumption until they can get an actual meter reading.

What you need to know

The replacement program will be rolled out by geographic zones starting in April 2026 and will continue through 2028. You can check when your region will be serviced here.

Once replacements are scheduled in your area, you will be contacted directly by the contractor hired by the City — Neptune Technology Group — to book an appointment. More information about how to prepare for the appointment and how to recognize authorized Neptune technicians is available here.

If your MTU has failed and you are on estimated billing, you will be moved back to billing based on water-use data after the unit has been replaced. This process could take four to six weeks and once accurate meter readings resume, you will see an adjustment on your bill reflecting your actual water use

If you have questions or concerns about your bill, you can call 311. They City says a dedicated customer service team has been set up to review your account, answer any questions and if needed, work with you to develop a payment plan.

While you wait for your replacement unit, if your MTU has failed and stopped sending water-usage data, you may receive a notice in advance of your upcoming bill encouraging you to manually submit a water reading via the City’s online portal. You can also submit a reading reading by contacting the dedicated support team at 311 and pressing ‘1’ when prompted.

The replacement program is estimated to cost $103 million and is funded through the City’s budget. The City says the program will help “maintain the automated meter reading system that has already saved more than $350 million in operational costs since its full implementation in 2015. These savings come from a more automated process that reduces manual work and improves overall efficiency.”

There is no charge or fee for customers and the dedicated customer support team will be available to help throughout the duration of the program.