Judge to decide if a key hearing for the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk will be public

Tyler Robinson, left, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in the 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool) 2026 Trent Nelson

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2026 12:40 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 5:21 am.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah judge is set to decide Monday whether to bar reporters and the public from parts of a key upcoming hearing in the case of the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson’s defense has asked Judge Tony Graf to restrict access to the preliminary hearing on July 6-10, when prosecutors must show they have enough evidence to warrant a trial. It will mark the most significant presentation of evidence to date in a case that has so far focused on matters of media access.

Defense attorneys also have requested to seal dozens of exhibits that prosecutors plan to introduce at the July hearing, arguing they could taint the jury pool before a possible trial.

Robinson’s lawyers have tried to guard against media coverage that they say sometimes misrepresents their client as his case has drawn tremendous public attention. The 23-year-old from southwestern Utah is charged with crimes including aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 assassination of Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors have argued that the preliminary hearing should remain open, but they agreed that media should be restricted from viewing or copying some exhibits that could be used in a future trial. They plan to introduce forensic analyses, surveillance video, recordings of witness statements, autopsy findings and alleged messages from Robinson admitting to the crime.

Authorities have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle used to kill Kirk, the fired cartridge casing, two unfired cartridges and a towel used to wrap the rifle. Prosecutors also have said Robinson left a note for his romantic partner that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old woman taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of...

35m ago

Man killed in Rexdale apartment shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed in a Rexdale apartment building on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard...

10h ago

Hamilton police to release details in homicide investigation of missing man

Marcin Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him.

2h ago

Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada. The Prime Minister's Office says he will give remarks...

2h ago

Top Stories

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old woman taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of...

35m ago

Man killed in Rexdale apartment shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed in a Rexdale apartment building on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard...

10h ago

Hamilton police to release details in homicide investigation of missing man

Marcin Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him.

2h ago

Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada. The Prime Minister's Office says he will give remarks...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Amsterdam Bridge reopens on Toronto’s waterfront

A decades-old bridge on the waterfront has reopened, connecting residents with iconic views of Toronto’s skyline. Brandon Choghri with more on the Amsterdam Bridge.

12h ago

2:30
Rare lunar events coincide in 'blue micromoon'

Two rare lunar events are overlapping right now to create something decades in the making. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:09
Concertgoers at rogers stadium brace for commuting headaches

Factors such as rainy conditions to transit closures and long ride share wait times have disrupted concert goers experience at Rogers Stadium. Alessandra Carneiro tells on Bruno Mars fans are hoping they don't run into any commuting chaos tonight

12h ago

2:33
Israel Seizes Historic Fortress In Lebanon

Israel says it has captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah fire forces closures in northern Israel. Brandon Rowe reports on the widening fight despite a ceasefire.

12h ago

2:40
Sunny stretch of weather to start the month June

The first days of June are expected to have sunny weather. CityNews Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

More Videos