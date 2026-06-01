2 men charged, 3rd suspect wanted in deadly Vaughan double shooting

Michele Moscone, 27, of Toronto, (left), and Glen Mousseau, 55, of Windsor, were both arrested. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 1, 2026 9:47 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 10:17 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged two men and are searching for a third suspect after a brazen double homicide in a Vaughan neighbourhood last month.

The shooting happened on May 13, just before 5:30 p.m., when officers were called to the area of Kaiser Drive and Forest Drive for reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found two men outside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased.

As officers secured the neighbourhood, a second call came in from Huntington Road and Kirby Road, where a blue SUV had been abandoned and set on fire. Investigators later confirmed the vehicle was used by the suspects before and after the shooting and had been reported stolen in Toronto.

Police described the shootings as a “targeted incident,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

The two male victims were identified as 49-year-old Pasquale Casciato and 34-year-old Christian Belsito, both of Vaughan.

“It’s absolutely shocking to the community here and to anyone who may have heard or seen anything. It’s not often that double homicides occur, especially in broad daylight,” YRP Const. Kevin Nebrija said on May 13.

A third suspect, Gerard Murray, 48, of Windsor, remains at large. Photo: YRP.

3rd suspect wanted has ties to GTA

Homicide detectives identified three men believed to have been inside the stolen SUV. That led to a series of coordinated search warrants executed across three cities on May 28.

At a Toronto residence, officers seized a loaded firearm along with materials believed to be used in the construction of explosives, including a detonator, a pipe, bolts, and Tannerite. Additional warrants were executed the same day in Windsor and in Hamilton. Those searches turned up three more firearms and an extended magazine.

Michele Moscone, 27, of Toronto, and Glen Mousseau, 55, of Windsor, were both arrested. Moscone is facing two counts of first-degree murder, arson causing property damage and firearm-related offences. Mosseau was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, arson causing property damage and other firearm offences.

A third suspect, Gerard Murray, 48, of Windsor, remains at large. Police say he is wanted in connection with the double homicide and should be considered dangerous. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Murray is known to travel throughout southwestern Ontario, including between Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Anyone with information about Murray or the Vaughan double homicide is asked to contact York Regional Police’s Homicide Unit.

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