2 dead after daytime shooting outside Vaughan home, York Regional Police say

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen along a Vaughan street. CITYNEWS / File

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 13, 2026 8:10 pm.

York Regional Police officers say two people have died after a shooting outside a Vaughan home Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update published on social media by the service, emergency crews were called to a home on Kaiser Drive near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads just after 5:30 p.m.

The brief statement said two people were found with gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead.

“A large police presence will be in the area for some time. Please avoid the area,” officers wrote, adding homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Investigators didn’t release suspect information.

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