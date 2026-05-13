2 dead after daytime shooting outside Vaughan home, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police officers say two people have died after a shooting outside a Vaughan home Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update published on social media by the service, emergency crews were called to a home on Kaiser Drive near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads just after 5:30 p.m.

The brief statement said two people were found with gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead.

“A large police presence will be in the area for some time. Please avoid the area,” officers wrote, adding homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Investigators didn’t release suspect information.

Homicide Investigation

5:33 p.m.

– reports of shots fired outside of a residence on Kaiser Drive, Vaughan

– two victims located on scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased

– Homicide investigators have been engaged

– a large police presence will be in… pic.twitter.com/eLG3BPRYER — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 13, 2026