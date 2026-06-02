AFN chief rebukes Alberta separation talks in meeting with King Charles

Britain's King Charles III meets with National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak at Buckingham Palace in London, U.K. on Tuesday June 2, 2026. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) PA Wire/PA Images

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2026 1:56 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 2:46 pm.

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations rebuked the Alberta separation movement during a meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

“The King was there with us in unison, that First Nations are foundational partners in the creation of Canada, and our relationship cannot be changed or moved just from politics,” Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told The Canadian Press in an interview.

“As long as the sun shines, the grass grows and the river flows, we’re all treaty people in Canada.”

The Alberta government is putting forward a referendum in October asking voters if they want to remain part of Canada or to pursue a second binding referendum on separating from Canada.

“We’ve got a beautiful country. If you don’t want to be part of it you’re free to leave. You won’t be taking any land with you,” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

She said there will be further conversations with King Charles about potential separation, and that they are working on a youth initiative together.

She is also pushing King Charles to commission treaty medals, as his mother and grandmother had done, to symbolize the continued relationship between First Nations and the Crown.

“I think we need to be united. We have to work together,” she said.

“It’s better for us to build up each other and build up the strongest and best country around the world, rather than trying to tear apart a relationship.”

Woodhouse Nepinak also said she invited the King to Canada, as several treaties are nearing milestone anniversaries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

2h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

21m ago

Ontario legislature to rise for 21-week break following short session

Ontario's members of provincial parliament will get an extra long break from the legislature this summer, as it takes a 21-week recess. The extended break comes after the legislature sat for 30 days,...

8m ago

Suspect sought after woman sprayed with aerosol in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a woman with an aerosol in Vaughan last week, in what police believe was a targeted incident. Officers responded...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

2h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

21m ago

Ontario legislature to rise for 21-week break following short session

Ontario's members of provincial parliament will get an extra long break from the legislature this summer, as it takes a 21-week recess. The extended break comes after the legislature sat for 30 days,...

8m ago

Suspect sought after woman sprayed with aerosol in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a woman with an aerosol in Vaughan last week, in what police believe was a targeted incident. Officers responded...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
TTC to shut down Line 1 for World Cup upgrades

TTC officials announces Line 1 will be closed on June 7 and 8 for upgrades to the system, including clearing slow zones, ahead of the World Cup.

2h ago

0:51
Secret drug trafficking tunnel linking Tijuana and San Diego uncovered

U.S. Homeland Security uncovered a secret tunnel linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California alleged to be used for trafficking drugs and weapons.

3h ago

4:28
Trump to lower tariffs on some imports ahead of Leblanc's meeting with Greer

Trump announced he would lower tariffs on some derivative products made with steel, aluminum and copper; ahead of Canada's trade minister meeting with his U.S. counterpart.

3h ago

0:41
FIFA re-selling World Cup tickets above face value, Ontario government claims

The Ford government says they are investigating the re-sell of tickets for World Cup matches on FIFA's official website after alleging tickets are being sold above face value.

4h ago

1:48
GTA gas prices to see highest single day jump since early May

Toronto and GTA drivers will see a noticeable spike at the pumps on Wednesday, with gas prices set to rise to the largest single‑day increase since early May.

3h ago

More Videos