Golden Knights edge Hurricanes in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates between Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield (5), Alexander Nikishin (21), and goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) after a goal in the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2026 11:28 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 11:35 pm.

Tomas Hertl took a backhand pass from Colton Sisson and beat Frederik Andersen from the slot with 3:24 left in the third period, lifting the Vegas Golden Knights past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in Tuesday night’s opener of the Stanley Cup Final.

Hertl finished off Sisson’s feed from the right faceoff circle to break a 4-4 tie and push the Golden Knights ahead in an entertaining back-and-forth start on the sport’s biggest stage.

It marked Vegas’ seventh straight win of the playoffs, starting with the last two games of the six-game second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks and then the shocking four-game sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.

That series included Vegas erasing a 3-0 deficit to take Game 3, and now the Golden Knights have followed by rallying from another multigoal deficit — this time 2-0 in the opening period — against the team that finished second only to the Avs in the regular season.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday in Raleigh.

Shea Theodore, Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas, with Howden’s post-season-leading 11th goal giving the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead just 1:21 into the third period. Carter Hart finished with 23 saves.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for the Hurricanes, the first coming 25 seconds into the game when he got loose on a rush and blasted one past Hart from the left side on the game’s first shot. He followed with a breakaway that gave Carolina a 2-0 lead and sent a charged home crowd into an eruption in the team’s first Stanley Cup Final game in two decades.

Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored tying goals after Vegas had pushed to a lead, with Gostisbehere skating in clean on the left side to blast one past Hart at 11:19 of the third period and tie it once more at 4-4.

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