Man arrested for alleged antisemitic death threats on social media: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have charged a Clarington man after he allegedly posted several antisemitic death threats on X.

The investigation began in May 2026, when the Durham police Hate Crime and Extremism Unit was contacted by police in Vancouver about the threats.

Investigators identified the suspect, David Edward Smith, aged 58, and executed a search warrant at his residence on June 2, 2026.

Smith was arrested with incident and later released on an undertaking.

He faces a single count of uttering death threats.