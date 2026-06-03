Ford recall for seat belt issue and a do-not-drive order for some Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles

FILE - The company logo is shown on the grille of an unsold 2026 F-series pickup truck on the lot of a Ford dealership Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2026 9:09 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 11:46 am.

Ford is recalling almost 420,000 vehicles because of a seat belt issue that may result in an injury if a crash occurs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a report Tuesday that the recall includes certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles with model years 2018 through 2022.

The issue involves seat belts that may lock inadvertently, not allowing them to retract or extend. The NHTSA report says a seat belt that doesn’t retract or extend may result in an injury if a crash happens. Individuals may also face injury in some instances if the seat belt retracts rapidly.

The recall replaces and expands on two previous NHTSA recalls. The report states that Ford Motor Co. is aware of two warranty claims and two field reports related to the latest recall. The company is also aware of one injury.

Vehicle owners will receive a notification in the mail about the recall. They can take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have both front seat belt retractors inspected and to replace retractors involved in the recall for free.

Ford also issued a do-not-drive warning for thousands of Bronco Sport and Maverick due to problems with the vehicles’ suspension systems.

The NHTSA said that the front lower control arm ball joints may have been incorrectly installed or incorrectly repaired at an assembly plant, and the control arm could disconnect from the front wheel knuckle.

If a control arm detaches, it can cause a loss of control, increasing the chances of a crash.

The recall involves 4,600 Bronco Sport vehicles with model years 2021 through 2026 and Maverick vehicles with model years 2022 through 2026.

Dealers will inspect and repair the front lower control arm ball joints as necessary, for free.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 for more information about the recalls.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Human error almost led to 'catastrophic' 2024 crash involving 2 GO Trains, TSB calls for bolstered safeguards

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says human error was behind a potentially "catastrophic" collision between two commuter GO Trains two years ago in Burlington, and it's calling for bolstered...

16m ago

504 King streetcars diverting downtown after truck crashes into bridge, knocking out power

Streetcars are not running on a large stretch of King Street in downtown Toronto after a truck crashed into a bridge. The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday near King Street West and Atlantic...

49m ago

Wait for justice long for victims of hit-and-runs in Toronto

The victim of a hit-and-run in Toronto, which occurred more than a month ago, is speaking out after what he calls an agonizing delay to get police to investigate and find the driver responsible. Vic...

1h ago

Service adjustments on 3 GO Transit lines, UP Express and TTC's Line 1 this weekend

Getting around the GTA will be difficult this weekend with service adjustments on three different GO Transit lines, the UP Express and a section of the TTC's Line 1. GO buses will be operating between...

27m ago

Top Stories

Human error almost led to 'catastrophic' 2024 crash involving 2 GO Trains, TSB calls for bolstered safeguards

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says human error was behind a potentially "catastrophic" collision between two commuter GO Trains two years ago in Burlington, and it's calling for bolstered...

16m ago

504 King streetcars diverting downtown after truck crashes into bridge, knocking out power

Streetcars are not running on a large stretch of King Street in downtown Toronto after a truck crashed into a bridge. The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday near King Street West and Atlantic...

49m ago

Wait for justice long for victims of hit-and-runs in Toronto

The victim of a hit-and-run in Toronto, which occurred more than a month ago, is speaking out after what he calls an agonizing delay to get police to investigate and find the driver responsible. Vic...

1h ago

Service adjustments on 3 GO Transit lines, UP Express and TTC's Line 1 this weekend

Getting around the GTA will be difficult this weekend with service adjustments on three different GO Transit lines, the UP Express and a section of the TTC's Line 1. GO buses will be operating between...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
504 King streetcar shut down after collision knocks out power

Streetcars are not running on a large stretch of King Street in downtown Toronto after a truck crashed into a bridge.

1h ago

0:42
Controversial Pickering councillor announces mayoral run

Councillor Lisa Robinson announces her intention to run for mayor amid misconduct complaints alleging homophobia and racism.

1h ago

2:52
Ford government avoiding accountability following early session: Ont. Liberals

Ontario Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser shared his reaction to the provincial legislature rising for 21 weeks, marking the longest break for MPPs in years.

3h ago

5:26
Brampton crews fight industrial fire

No injuries have been reported as a "very stubborn" industrial fire continues to burn in Brampton.

14h ago

2:12
Warm weather this week, showers expected Saturday

The temperatures will be warming up towards the end of the week but rain is expected this weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

More Videos