Liberals say they won’t split off controversial section of ‘lawful access’ bill

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is rejecting a Conservative call to split off the most controversial section of a bill to help police and spies into a separate piece of legislation.

Anandasangaree said today the Liberals are very comfortable with the balance between the two sections of Bill C-22, known as the “lawful access” bill.

The first section would allow authorities to demand that a telecommunications provider like Bell or Rogers reveal whether it provides service to an individual or a number of interest — a measure intended to speed up investigations.

The second part would require electronic service providers to develop and maintain the technical capabilities to enable police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to effectively obtain communications and information for investigations.

This section has drawn steadfast opposition from big tech companies and organizations that fight for privacy rights and civil liberties.

Conservative MP Frank Caputo said today it makes sense to simply proceed with the first, less contentious part of the bill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press