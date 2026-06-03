Ontario education bargaining to begin, unions pushing for smaller class sizes

Education bargaining season is starting in Ontario and the unions say their priorities include smaller class sizes, improved special education funding and higher wages.

Contracts for teachers and education workers in Ontario’s public elementary, secondary, Catholic and French schools expire in August and their unions announced today that they have served notice to bargain.

The unions have long been signalling that class sizes would be a key issue for this round of bargaining, and David Mastin, the president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, says they will propose reducing class sizes in kindergarten and Grades 4 to 8.

He says the existing class size caps in Grades 1 to 3 have provided some stability and better learning opportunities for students in those grades, so teachers want the same for other elementary classes.

Martha Hradowy, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, says class sizes in high school are also too large, including with the advent of destreaming, which she says did not come with enough supports or resources from the government.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said earlier this week that he expects tough negotiations, but a collaborative relationship with the unions.