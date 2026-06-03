Roy, Laviolette among 15 Maple Leafs coach interviews

The Toronto Maple Leafs promised a vast head-coaching search — and they’re sticking to that.

Toronto has conducted around 15 virtual interviews as it looks for someone to replace Craig Berube, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

Among those interviewed was longtime NHL bench boss Peter Laviolette, per Friedman. Also interviewed was Hall of Fame goaltender and former Islanders coach Patrick Roy, Sportsnet can confirm.

Laviolette, 61, last helmed the New York Rangers for two seasons from 2023-2025, reaching the conference final in Year 1 before missing the playoffs.

A veteran of 1,594 games behind the bench, Laviolette has also coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. He won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006.

Meanwhile, David Carle of the University of Denver could still be in the mix.

“I’m not 100 per cent certain about David Carle being out. Some other reporters seem to be very confident of that, and at this point in time, I have no reason to think any of them are wrong, I just haven’t been told that specifically,” Friedman said.