Service adjustments on 3 GO Transit lines, UP Express and TTC’s Line 1 this weekend

Getting around the GTA will be difficult this weekend with service adjustments on three different GO Transit lines, the UP Express and a section of the TTC’s Line 1.

GO buses will be operating between Durham College Oshawa and Pickering GO and then direct to Union Station on the Lakeshore East line on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no service at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough, and Danforth GO stations. Riders are encouraged to use the TTC instead.

Late night service will also be adjusted on Friday. Full details can be found on the GO Transit website.

On the Stouffville Line, there will be no service at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy GO stations and buses will replace train service between Old Elm and Unionville Go Stations. They will then run express to Union Station.

If you would like more information, you can find it on the GO Transit website.

There will be no closures on the Lakeshore West line this weekend, but train service is being adjusted. Trains will be running hourly between West Harbour GO and Union Station and every 30 minutes between Oakville GO and Union Station.

The UP Express will also be running every 30 minutes over the weekend to accommodate planned track upgrades. Regular 15-minute service will resume on Monday.

Regular train service for all lines will also resume on Monday.

As for the TTC, service on Line 1 between St. George and Sheppard West stations will be replaced by shuttle buses starting at 12:30 a.m. until end of service on Sunday, June 7 due to planned track work.

Service is expected to resume on Monday, but there will be single-track service between Lawrence West and Wilson, which is expected to cause train delays of up to 25 minutes. That will end by the start of service Tuesday morning.