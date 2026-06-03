WHO calls for travel restrictions on Ebola-affected countries to be lifted, days after Canada’s comes in effect

A health worker disinfects the airport near the World Food Programme's (WFP) aircraft following the government's announcement of Bunia National Airport's reopening in Bunia, Congo, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2026 2:47 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 3:18 pm.

TORONTO — The World Health Organization is calling on countries to remove any travel restrictions recently imposed on people coming from Ebola-affected countries.

The request comes days after Canada stopped approving visas for Congolese nationals as part of what the federal government said was a temporary measure to reduce the risk of the virus entering and spreading within the country.

Canadian officials also initiated a mandatory self-isolation period of 21 days for anyone entering the country who has recently been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

In response to the health organization’s plea, a spokesperson for the immigration minister said that the safety and well-being of Canadians is the top priority and the current approach will be adapted if needed.

The federal health minster also suggested the government was not backing down, saying the measures will help protect the health of people in Canada, “and the strength and stability of Canada’s health-care system.”

An outbreak of Bundibugyo virus, a rare type of Ebola that has no licensed vaccine or treatment, has meanwhile ballooned in the DRC, and spread to neighbouring Uganda.

Canada, the United States and Mexico last week announced aligned public health measures, acknowledging the risk of Ebola in their own countries remains low, and that these steps are out of an abundance of caution.

As part of the measures, the government is pausing immigration and travel applications for people from Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan for 90 days, though that could be extended or lifted based on how the outbreak evolves.

WHO has warned that closing borders or restricting travel and trade are usually implemented out of fear and “have no basis in science.”

“Blanket travel restrictions imposed by some countries are disrupting supply chains and hindering the response,” WHO’s director-general said at a media briefing in Geneva Wednesday.

“We ask countries that have imposed blanket travel restrictions to lift them.”

This week, WHO scaled back its suspected case count to 116 from more than 1,000, as they work through the backlog and rule out people who had other diseases.

There have been more than 340 confirmed cases in the DRC, including 60 deaths.

Uganda has 15 confirmed cases including one death, its health ministry said Tuesday.

— With files from Nicole Ireland

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

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