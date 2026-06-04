Hamilton police search for missing 7-year-old boy

Police in Hamilton say they are looking for a missing seven-year-old boy.

According to a release from the Hamilton Police Service, Amin was last seen in the area of Cannon Street East, near Wentworth Street North and Barton Street North, around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say he is known to frequent Powell Park on Birch Avenue, and it is unusual for him not to return home.

He’s described as Black, three feet nine inches tall, with short and curly black hair, brown eyes and a gap in his front teeth.

Police believe he was last seen with a blue/green bicycle and wearing a light grey or blue T-shirt, black shorts, and black Nike running shoes.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being and are asking residents and business owners, including staff at local convenience stores and fast-food locations, to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the police at 905-546-4725.