Maple Leafs plan to interview Joe Pavelski for head coach vacancy

From Sunday’s 32 Thoughts podcast: out of nowhere, an unexpected name surfaces in Toronto’s coaching search — Joe Pavelski.

According to multiple sources, the Future Hall-of-Famer is on the Maple Leafs’ radar as the team begins the next phase of its interview process, with one describing him as a “Martin St. Louis-style candidate.”

Pavelski, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 season, has coached son Nate at the youth level in Madison, Wisc.

That’s similar to St. Louis’ path to Montreal. It’s an interesting twist, as Toronto backed away from some other candidates due to a lack of experience. (Another Maple Leafs’ interviewee, Peter Laviolette, is among Los Angeles’s finalists with incumbent D.J. Smith and Jay Woodcroft.)

It also shows the deep respect so many in the sport have for Pavelski. It’s hard to handicap his chances of getting the job, but they are interested in him, and those same sources indicate he’s not shying away from the possibility.

Let’s see where it goes.