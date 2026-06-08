Milton gymnast is having a spring to remember

16-year-old Amelia Charr just returned from Oshawa where she competed for Ontario at the Canadian National Gymnastics Championships, winning team gold and finishing 6th place in the individual portion of the competition.

Amelia is known for her work ethic and determination and she is also a leader at Milton Springers Gymnastics Club where she helps to train younger gymnasts.

Amelia Charr – Gymnastics

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Amelia? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!