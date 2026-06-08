Psychological evaluation for Montreal synagogue arson suspect facing six charges

MONTREAL — A 38-year-old man is facing six charges in the attempted arson of a Montreal-area synagogue last week.

The charges include arson, possessing incendiary materials, using an explosive substance and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A Quebec court judge postponed a hearing for the suspect today in Montreal because a psychological evaluation requested by the Crown had not been completed.

Police were called early Friday to Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Westmount, Que., after being alerted to someone allegedly trying to set fire to the building.

They say the synagogue was empty and there was only minor damage thanks to quick action by emergency responders and public security.

The synagogue’s rabbi and several Jewish organizations have said the arson attempt should be a signal that society needs to take antisemitism more seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press