Trump ‘not looking to renew’ CUSMA, claims U.S. ‘doesn’t need anything’ from Canada, Mexico

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto and The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2026 12:36 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 2:22 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump is signalling he may walk away from the Canada‑United States‑Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) when it comes up for renewal.

“I’m not looking to renew it. I made the deal, and the primary reason I made the deal is that NAFTA was the worst trade deal I have ever seen, and I made it better, but I had the right to terminate,” Trump said on Wednesday. “NAFTA was a disaster for our country. The worst trade deal ever made.”

CUSMA — known as USMCA in the United States and T‑MEC in Mexico — is the 2020 trade pact that replaced NAFTA, updating rules on autos, agriculture, digital trade, labour standards, and dispute resolution.

Key features include tariff‑free trade on most goods across North America, rules of origin for autos requiring more North American content, labour protections, including wage requirements for auto workers, digital trade rules that didn’t exist under NAFTA and a six‑year review clause, meaning leaders must decide whether to renew or renegotiate the deal by July 1, 2026.

If the deadline passes, the agreement stays in place subject to an annual rolling review for up to 10 years.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc travelled to Washington last week to meet with his American counterpart and sent a letter to the American and Mexican administrations calling for a 16-year extension of the agreement. Mexico’s secretary of economy, Marcelo Ebrard, also called for the extension.

“The United States does much better. We don’t need anything that Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have,” Trump added.

“They have to treat us better. With Mexico and Canada, we have trade deficits. We should have surpluses with them. We don’t need their cars, we don’t need their lumber, we don’t need their energy; we don’t need anything.”

Canada and Mexico have repeatedly emphasized the agreement’s importance to economic stability and supply chains, particularly in autos, agriculture, and energy.

Canada is the United States’ largest trading partner, and the two countries exchange more than $3 billion in goods and services daily.

“We’re talking to them. We’ll see if we do something.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week Washington has “technical issues” with Mexico and 30 trade issues with Canada of “varying technicality.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe reacted to Trump’s comments by saying Canadian leaders are squarely focused on getting a good deal.

“There is going to be a lot of rhetoric that will occur as we go through this review process,” he told reporters in Calgary after a speech at the Global Energy Show.

“We won’t be responding to daily comments that come out of the White House or even at times (that) come out of various levels of Canadian leadership as well.”

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