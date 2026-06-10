Sceptres name Pascal Rheaume head coach

Pascal Rhéaume was announced as the Toronto Sceptres head coach on June 10, 2026. (PWHL_Toronto/X)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 10, 2026 9:51 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 9:56 am.

The Toronto Sceptres have found their new head coach.

Pascal Rhéaume will be behind the bench beginning in the 2026-27 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rhéaume most recently served as the assistant coach of the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL, the affiliate of the New York Islanders. Before then, he’s had multiple stops that culminate in more than 14 years of coaching experience.

“We are excited to welcome Pascal Rhéaume to the Toronto Sceptres as our new Head Coach,” Sceptres general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “Pascal brings a fresh perspective, a new voice, and valuable professional experience to our organization. Throughout our search process, it was important for us to find a coach who could build meaningful relationships while also creating an environment that challenges players to grow and perform at their highest level.

“Pascal is known for his commitment to hard work and fostering a close-knit locker room. We believe Pascal’s leadership, experience, and approach to player development will have a tremendous impact on our group as we continue to build and strive towards new heights as a professional organization.”  

Rhéaume replaces Troy Ryan, who had served as Sceptres coach since the inaugural season. Ryan departed the franchise to become general manager and head coach of San Jose, an expansion team joining the PWHL next season.

The Sceptres failed to make the playoffs last season, finishing fifth with a 10-1-6-13 record.

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