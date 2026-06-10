Knicks stun Spurs with largest comeback in NBA Finals history, take 3-1 lead

It’s bedlam in the Big Apple as the New York Knicks are officially on the doorstep of basketball supremacy.

The Knicks made sure of it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, rallying past the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to secure a 3-1 series lead.

The remarkable 107-106 victory required rallying from down 29 points, which included a furious 20-4 run in the fourth quarter and a tip-in from OG Anunoby with 1.2 seconds left. It’s officially the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, surpassing the previous record of 24 points.

Leading New York’s historic rally was Jalen Brunson, who finished with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Not far behind him was Anunoby, with 33 points, including 7-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

As for the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds, but did so on 9-of-25 shooting and just five points in the fourth quarter. San Antonio as a whole shot just 4-of-19 in the final frame. Rookie Dylan Harper was the Spurs’ second-leading scorer with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting off the bench.

The Knicks are now just one victory from the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years and third all-time. As for the Spurs, they face the unenviable task of trying to be just the second team in NBA Finals history to overcome a 3-1 series deficit.

Action resumes on Saturday for Game 5 in San Antonio.