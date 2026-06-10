TTC will use real-time subway station monitoring, announcements to address ‘anti-social’ behaviour

TTC officials say they're expanding the use of surveillance cameras and public address announcements in a bid to deal with "anti-social" behaviour. Alan Carter reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 10, 2026 11:56 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 11:59 am.

As part of an ongoing effort to address safety concerns on the TTC subway network, officials say they’re expanding the use of real-time surveillance monitoring and public address announcements to tackle “anti-social behaviour.”

During a news conference at Kennedy subway station Wednesday morning where a pilot project has been held since April, it was announced that the subway assistance management (SAM) program would be expanded across the TTC subway network.

“SAM is a real-time monitoring tool that extends our eyes and ears across the system. Our officers can’t be everywhere. SAM helps bridge that gap,” TTC chair Jamaal Myers said.

Myers said two staff at the agency’s transit control centre are regularly monitoring surveillance cameras across the network. Under the SAM program, he said personnel can spot “anti-social” behaviour like smoking, loitering and vandalism and they in turn will tell rule-breakers to stop.

Under the program, Myers said the program is mainly driven by real-time reports received through the SafeTTC app.

As part of a demonstration of how the SAM program works, Myers pretended to take a picture of interim chief operating officer Fort Monaco smoking at the platform level. Seconds later, a message came through an upgraded intercom system.

“Attention customers at Kennedy station, this is the transit control centre. Stop smoking immediately, you are being recorded. Police and special constables will be dispatched if you do not comply,” a TTC staff member could be heard saying.

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Monaco said the program is based on one used on the transit system in Sacramento, Calif.

“If you don’t want to be called out, don’t smoke, don’t loiter, don’t commit vandalism,” Myers later said.

The new intercom announcements won’t be extended into trains just yet, Monaco said, citing the need to upgrade radio antennas throughout the 100 kilometres of tunnels.

As part of the pilot project at Kennedy station, he said extra lighting and platform-edge markings are part of a suite of upgrades aimed at boosting a sense of safety.

“A clean, well-lit station sends a clear message: The system is cared for and so are you,” Myers said.

When asked if he was comfortable with riders being encouraged to report other riders, he said that’s the point of the SafeTTC app and showing that “anti-social” behaviour can be reported and acted upon.

“That’s how we get a safe TTC back, that’s where we want to go. We want to make sure that our customers feel safe and we want to make sure they know if something happens, help is on the way,” Myers said.

TTC passengers can be seen at Kennedy subway station waiting to get on a Line 2 Bloor-Danforth train. CITYNEWS
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