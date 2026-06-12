Toronto opening 15 outdoor pools for evenings and weekends

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool. Credit: City of Toronto City of Toronto, 2017

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2026 8:47 am.

The City of Toronto will officially be opening 15 outdoor and wading pools for the evenings and weekends this Saturday.

The pools will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

The following pools will be opening Saturday:

  • Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools
  • Fairbank Memorial Park
  • Giovanni Caboto Outdoor Pool at Earlscourt Park
  • Gord and Irene Risk Community Recreation Centre
  • Goulding Community Recreation Centre
  • Grandravine Community Recreation Centre
  • Heron Park Community Recreation Centre
  • Knob Hill Park
  • McGregor Park Community Centre
  • O’Connor Community Centre
  • Ourland Park
  • Parkway Forest Park
  • Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool
  • Riverdale Park East
  • Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

The rest of the outdoor pools across the city are expected to open with the limited evening and weekend hours on June 20 with the full schedule beginning on June 26.

Splash and spray pads have been open to the public since May 16 and lifeguard supervision at 10 beaches began on June 6. You can find details about the water quality of the beaches on the City of Toronto website.

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