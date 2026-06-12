Suspect wanted for assault, yelling anti-Black slurs at person onboard TTC streetcar: police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a suspect accused of assault and yelling anti-Black slurs toward a victim earlier this year.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service on Friday, the incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. on March 27 near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Investigators said the victim was on a streetcar at the time of the assault. During the same time, it was alleged that the suspect uttered anti-Black racial slurs toward the victim.

Officers said the suspect, described as being around 30 years old, standing between five-foot-10 and six feet tall and having dark, shoulder-length and curly hair, then took off.

The statement said the assault is being treated as a hate-motivated offence, which means investigators believe the alleged incident was motivated bias, prejudice or hate.

No other information about the incident was provided, but officers with the hate crime unit appealed for anyone with information about the incident or the accused to contact them.

News Release – Suspected Hate-Motivated Assault Investigation, Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area, Images Releasedhttps://t.co/7ashSLDrjo pic.twitter.com/LVse5pza55 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 12, 2026