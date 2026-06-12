Suspect wanted for assault, yelling anti-Black slurs at person onboard TTC streetcar: police

Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 12, 2026 9:05 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a suspect accused of assault and yelling anti-Black slurs toward a victim earlier this year.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service on Friday, the incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. on March 27 near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Investigators said the victim was on a streetcar at the time of the assault. During the same time, it was alleged that the suspect uttered anti-Black racial slurs toward the victim.

Officers said the suspect, described as being around 30 years old, standing between five-foot-10 and six feet tall and having dark, shoulder-length and curly hair, then took off.

The statement said the assault is being treated as a hate-motivated offence, which means investigators believe the alleged incident was motivated bias, prejudice or hate.

No other information about the incident was provided, but officers with the hate crime unit appealed for anyone with information about the incident or the accused to contact them.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Moment of silence held for 2 fallen officers at Friday's Toronto Blue Jays game

The on-screen tribute featured the photos of OPP Const. Tarun Bali and Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

21m ago

Larin's late goal rallies Canada to 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to help Canada earn its first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. Larin, who...

3h ago

2 more drones intercepted Friday near Toronto FIFA World Cup game

Toronto police say two unauthorized drones were intercepted after flying near Toronto Stadium where the FIFA World Cup game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina was taking place Friday afternoon. Authorities...

4h ago

Woman who killed stranger in downtown PATH store granted absolute discharge

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a downtown Toronto drugstore a decade ago has been granted an absolute discharge after an Ontario board concluded she no longer...

5h ago

Top Stories

Moment of silence held for 2 fallen officers at Friday's Toronto Blue Jays game

The on-screen tribute featured the photos of OPP Const. Tarun Bali and Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

21m ago

Larin's late goal rallies Canada to 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to help Canada earn its first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. Larin, who...

3h ago

2 more drones intercepted Friday near Toronto FIFA World Cup game

Toronto police say two unauthorized drones were intercepted after flying near Toronto Stadium where the FIFA World Cup game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina was taking place Friday afternoon. Authorities...

4h ago

Woman who killed stranger in downtown PATH store granted absolute discharge

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a downtown Toronto drugstore a decade ago has been granted an absolute discharge after an Ontario board concluded she no longer...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:24
Breezy, sunny and slightly humid to end week

Warm and fair start to the weekend, although the chance of a shower with a storm risk returns late Saturday.

8h ago

3:02
Mother of slain Toronto officer shared 'cruel heartbreak' in tribute post

The mother of Const. Marc Pinizzotto - the Toronto police officer killed on duty on June 11 - shared a heart wrenching tribute post to her late son as she and her family grapple with the unfathomable loss. Shauna Hunt reports.

8h ago

1:08
Procession held for OPP officer killed in Northern Ontario

A procession was held on Friday for an OPP police officer killed in the line of duty in Northern Ontario earlier this week.

8h ago

4:04
'He’s a hero': How colleagues are remembering fallen Toronto officer

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, to discuss how the city’s policing community is impacted by the on-duty death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

10h ago

1:30
Warm, beautiful day expected for first FIFA match in Toronto

A beautiful afternoon is expected in Toronto for the first FIFA World Cup match-up on Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

13h ago

More Videos