Does Ontario have an accountability issue?

Almost three years ago, some 200 inmates at Maplehurst Correctional Facility in Milton, Ont. were subjected to strip searches, zip ties and pepper spray during an violent incident that lasted more than a day. Since then, multiple sentences have either been shortened or thrown out, including a first-degree murder case from 2022.

The provincial ombudsman has since launched an investigation to find out what exactly happened during the incident, and why prison officials reportedly lied about it.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Brendan Kennedy, an investigative reporter with the Toronto Star to discuss the conditions in Maplehurst that might’ve led to the incident, and why the Ford government has been so quiet on it.